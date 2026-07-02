July 2, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/2/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Kyle Stowers, Matt Olson, and others!

Welcome back, RotoBallers! Zach killed it yesterday, nailing Junior Caminero and Josh Bell to go yard. It's always tough following a highly successful day like that, but I'll give it a shot. We have nine games on this hot Thursday. As we get close to the Fourth of July, it will only get hotter. Let's take advantage of the warm weather and hit on some dingers!

In this article, I'll be going over my four favorite home run props. Make sure to check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, which could include more home run spots as well as some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Thursday, July 2, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/2/2026)

Kyle Stowers OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+280 Fanatics )

The Miami Marlins are one of the hottest teams in all of the MLB right now. This team is firing on all cylinders with 17 wins in its last 23 games. We are getting a day game here in Colorado, where it is a balmy 90 degrees. There are mild winds, but at this elevation, it won't matter much.

I'm starting the article here with Kyle Stowers. He has struggled a bit in the home run department, but that hasn't stopped him from hitting the ball extremely hard. Over the last week, he has had nine batted balls of over 100+ mph against RHP, and is averaging a 96 mph exit velocity in that time.

He is getting a great matchup here against Michael Lorenzen. Lorenzen has been all around bad this season with an ERA of 7.03. He has been specifically bad against lefties, though. The lefties are hitting him to the tune of a .668 SLG, .292 ISO, 12.8% Barrel%, and 49.3% HardHit%. Nine of the 13 home runs allowed by him this season have come from lefties.

Stowers has hit righties well, and it shows, with seven of eight home runs coming that way. He is also sporting a .459 SLG, .213 ISO, 14.3% Barrel%, and a 55.5% HardHit%. It's been about 10 games since Stowers last hit a home run, but this is the perfect spot for him to go yard.

Matt Olson OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+350 Hard Rock)

We got some big winds blowing out of Truist Park, and a ton of big power hitters who could easily go yard. At the start of this game, we are looking at near 17 mph winds. Hurston Waldrep has been very good in the minors this year, so I'm going to attack Dustin May in this spot.

May has given up seven home runs this season, five of which have come against lefties. The Braves have no shortage of lefty swinging options. Matt Olson is the option I'm going with, but Michael Harris II, Drake Baldwin, and Dominic Smith are all viable options to play as well. Lefties are sporting a .435 SLG, .145 ISO, 7.6% Barrel%, and 45.1% HardHit% against May.

Olson has been consistently one of the best power hitters in the league, with 20 home runs on the season. 12 of those have come against RHP, which he has crushed. He is sporting a .542 SLG, .271 ISO, 24.2% Barrel%, and a 51.5% HardHit%. Over his last five games against righties, he has five batted balls over 100 mph.

Olson lines up already really well against May, and with the wind blowing as hard as it is, that is just the cherry on top of all of this.