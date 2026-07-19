July 19, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/19/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Shea Langeliers, Heriberto Hernandez, and others!

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! It's time to knock off some rust after a nice week off for me with the All-Star Break. We have a ton of baseball to look over today, with games starting as early as 9 am PST for us on the West Coast, and capping the night off with Sunday Night Baseball between the Yankees and the Dodgers!

In this article, I'll be going over my four favorite home run props. All four guys are righties this time around, with some very exploitable lefties on the mound in all four games! Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Sunday, July 19, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/19/2026)

Shea Langeliers OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+240, FanDuel)

In my last article last week, I tried to get cute when going with Jonah Heim over Shea Langeliers in a similar spot. I've learned my lesson, as I should have just gone with a sure-fire play in Langeliers, so that is what I'm going to do today. Langeliers has mashed lefties this season and gets a solid opportunity at home, where he has hit half of his 22 home runs. Against lefties, he has nine home runs.

On the season, against lefties, Langeliers is sporting a .629 SLG, .305 ISO, 17.1% Barrel%, and a 52.4% HardHit%. He is going up against the rookie Foster Griffin. Griffin has improved significantly since the start of the season, and I was almost a bit hesitant to play this spot. But Sutter Health Park is too good a spot, and Langeliers has shown no struggle against lefties this season.

Griffin has given up 17 home runs on the season, 13 of which have come against RHH. He has dropped his power stats quite a bit, as the righties are hitting him to the tune of a .395 SLG, .162 ISO, 10.2% Barrel%, and a 39% HardHit%. Langeliers has three home runs in his last nine games and continues to be one of the best power-hitting catchers in the league.

The weather is going to be prime home run hitting conditions with 95-degree heat and close to 10 mph winds blowing out. Let's start the day off with a bang!

Heriberto Hernandez OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+376, Pinnacle)

In this next spot, we travel to Milwaukee as the Miami Marlins look to avoid being swept by the Brewers. On the mound for the Brewers, we have the lefty Robert Gasser. He was looking at a solid season so far, but in his last few starts, he has been roughed up quite a bit. With 14 runs given up in his last four games, that included four home runs.

Gasser has given up 10 home runs on the season, with eight of those coming against RHH. His HardHit% has been one of the lowest I have seen this season, which is interesting that some guys are getting hard contact off him. The rest of his stats are a bit concerning, as righties are sporting a .504 SLG, .236 ISO, and 9% Barrel%.

As soon as I saw the Marlins were going against a lefty, I knew it was time for me to write up Heriberto Hernandez. Hernandez has been obliterating lefties this season; he has seven of his 13 home runs against lefties while seeing 25% less of them. The power stats have been nothing but green for him; if I'm live betting and seeing Hernandez going against a lefty, I will gladly take a shot on him, because he has been that good against them.

He is sporting a .582 SLG, .329 ISO, 18.3% Barrel%, and a 48.3% HardHit% against lefties this season, and four home runs total in his last nine games! Hernandez is the only guy on the team that has over a 10% Barrel% and 45% HardHit% against lefties this season. If there is anyone on the team hitting a home run against Gasser, it's going to be Hernandez.