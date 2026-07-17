July 17, 2026

Zach's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/17/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Yordan Alvarez, Jake McCarthy, and others!

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! After a great All-Star week in Philadelphia, the Major League Baseball schedule gets back into action this Friday with 28 teams back in action after the break. With 15 games on the board, thanks to a Rays-Red Sox doubleheader at Fenway Park, let's start the second half of the season with a bang by playing some great home run props from across the slate this Friday.

In this article, I'll be going over my four favorite home run props. We're focused on four lefty sluggers in matchups where lefties have thrived so far this season. Two of the picks have shorter odds, and two are longer shots. Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Friday, July 17, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/17/2026)

Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+245 Kalshi)

One home run hitter who has been a fixture in plenty of successful home run props already this season is Yordan Alvarez. The 29-year-old lefty has the second-most home runs in the MLB this season with 31 total long balls, which is second only to Kyle Schwarber.

Alvarez hit six of those homers in his last 11 games before the All-Star break, including this smash on Saturday:

HOU - Yordan Alvarez 2-run HR (31) 📏 425 ft | 💨 112.8 mph | 📐 28°

⚾️ 92.6 mph four-seam fastball (TEX - RHP Kumar Rocker)

🏟️ Out in 29/30 parks HOU (2) @ TEX (0)

🔺 1st#ChaseTheFight pic.twitter.com/K7BwG7tVeU — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) July 11, 2026

Alvarez hit that moonshot in Texas, but 16 of his 31 homers have been at home, where he has a .361 batting average compared to just a .278 average on the road. Alvarez has a .355 ISO and .485 wOBA in his games at Daikin Park, and he'll look to pick up where he left off in a favorable matchup against the Orioles Dean Kremer.

Kremer has allowed nine homers in 22 innings this season, working to a 4.09 ERA. Lefties are 16-for-60 against him with seven of those nine homers, a .394 wOBA, a .383 ISO, and a 9.5% barrel rate.

Alvarez has an impressive 18.6%. barrel rate on the season, which gives him a strong chance to go yard on Friday if he can catch a barrel at home against Kremer.

Jake McCarthy OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+575 HardRock BET)

For a longer shot lefty, let's head to the Mile High City and look at a longer-shot lefty who is in a great matchup at homer-friendly Coors Field, where the forecast is for temperatures over 90 degrees. McCarthy will be going against Reds' righty Brady Singer, who has allowed 20 homers in 18 starts and ranks in the top 10 in home runs allowed this season.

Lefties have hit 14 of those homers against Singer while posting a 43.5% hard-hit rate, 11.3% barrel rate, and .381 wOBA. Singer is 0-5 in nine road starts with a 6.75 ERA and .331 batting average against him in his nine road outings this season.

McCarthy went into the break with some great momentum while solidifying his role as the team's primary leadoff hitter against righties. The 28-year-old lefty has already set a new career-high with 10 homers this season through 83 games.

He hit four of those homers in the last, while hitting .341 with an 11.8% barrel rate. He has hit seven of his 10 homers at Coors Field and eight of them against righties. He makes sense as a value play against Singer and has the potential to bring huge returns if he can get a hold of one in Denver on Friday night.