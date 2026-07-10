July 10, 2026

Zach's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/10/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Junior Caminero, Bryce Eldridge, and others!

Welcome back, RotoBallers! Major League Baseball is rolling into the All-Star break with another full slate of action this Friday. All 30 teams are in action under the lights with five divisional matchups and five interleague series on a fascinating slate. Let's take a look at all the options and find a few strong home run props to consider.

In this article, I'll be going over my four favorite home run props. Make sure to check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, which could include more home run spots as well as some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Friday, July 10, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/10/2026)

Junior Caminero OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+335 Kalshi)

Caminero is in the middle of a huge power surge, and he's in a great spot to keep it going on Friday night at home against Luis Castillo and the Mariners. Camerino's homer binge has helped his Rays climb into first place in the AL East, with a four-game lead after splitting a four-game series with the Yankees.

Caminero homered on Thursday against New York for his 27th homer of the season.

Junior Caminero keeps crushing 😮‍💨 His 27th homer of the season gives the Rays an early lead! pic.twitter.com/UNEcVfN8jx — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2026

Of his 27 homers, 22 have come against right-handed pitchers, and he has hit 16 of them at home. He'll be on the strong side of both those splits against Castillo at the Trop on Friday night. In his last 16 games, he has 12 homers with a .286 batting average, a .571 ISO, and a 18.8% barrel rate.

Caminero is 4-for-8 against Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo in their past meetings with a triple and a home run. Castillo has allowed nine homers in his 17 games this season with a 4.79 ERA. He has done a pretty good job keeping the ball in the yard overall, which is why Caminero's numbers are still relatively long despite all his recent success.

Bryce Eldridge OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+640 DraftKings)

The Giants are hosting the Rockies by the Bay this weekend, and got off to a good start to the series with an 8-2 win on Thursday. They're in another great matchup on Friday night against Tanner Gordon, which sets up well for rookie slugger Bryce Eldridge to deliver on these long home run odds.

Eldridge has played 51 games since his promotion earlier this season and is up to eight home runs after this splashdown on Thursday:

Bryce Eldridge sends one into McCovey Cove! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/8HVMQNHWBO — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2026

The 21-year-old lefty took a while to get going, but he has been a huge part of the lineup against righties lately and is giving the Giants' lineup some much-needed thump. Since May 31, he has hit .310 with seven homers in 34 games, compiling a .230 ISO and .405 wOBA based on his 53.8% hard-hit rate and 13.2% barrel rate. Five of those eight homers have been at home, and six of them have been off righties.

Righty Tanner Gordon will start for the Rockies, and he'll be making his fifth start of the season. He has allowed 11 homers in his 11 games this season, including four long balls to the Giants when he started against them last week. Lefties like Eldridge have nine of those 11 homers with a .333 batting average, .382 wOBA, and a 14.7% barrel rate against Gordon on the season.

Since he's been hit so hard by lefties, Rafael Devers and Willy Adames are also plays worth considering, but Eldridge brings a great balance of value and upside at these odds on Friday night.



