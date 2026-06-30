June 30, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (6/30/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Bryan Reynolds, Paul Goldschmidt, and others!

Welcome back, RotoBallers! I trusted the weather a little too much in the Chicago game, as it resulted in no homers being hit. Quite unfortunate to say the least. On top of that, neither Winston Santos nor Kyle Manzardo played in their game, making yesterday's article a complete dud on my part. I hope to rebound with full force and get you all the best plays of the day and knock it out of the park.

In this article, I'll be going over my four favorite home run props. Make sure to check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, which could include more home run spots as well as some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (6/30/2026)

Bryan Reynolds OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+850 DraftKings)

I thought I was crazy for going against Cristopher Sanchez in his last start, but I nailed Curtis Mead for a leadoff homer against him. I'm going back to it, as Sanchez has struggled quite a bit against RHH. He has given up five home runs in his last four games, after going the previous seven without a home run. Righties are sporting a .396 SLG, .125 ISO, 10.5% Barrel%, and a 46% HardHit% on the season.

Now the Pirates have a few guys who have been solid against lefties this season, including Bryan Reynolds, whom I'm rolling with to start the day off. Reynolds leads the team in homers against lefties this season with five. He is also leading all qualified guys with a .320 AVG, .557 SLG, .237 ISO, 10.7% Barrel%, and a 50.7% HardHit%. He is also striking out less than most of the guys in the lineup.

It is definitely a risk here against Sanchez, but with some clear regression we have seen in the last month of starts for him, I see some solid value in taking Reynolds at +850! Reynolds should see a lot of Sinkers, which he has hit extremely well so far this season. On top of all that, we are getting some 10-mph winds to go along with warm weather. A lot of things are lining up, and for someone who has power like Reynolds, these odds are too juicy.

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+475 Hard Rock)

It's not every day you go against Tarik Skubal, but Paul Goldschmidt has quite literally owned him. He has seven hits in 13 ABs against him, four of them have gone for home runs. The fact that we are still getting near +500 odds on him is crazy. Overall, nobody is hitting lefties better than Goldschmidt. He is sporting a .393 AVG, .774 SLG, .381 ISO, 16% Barrel%, and a 43.5% HardHit%, all while leading the team with eight home runs.

Skubal has been solid this season, and in a normal case, I wouldn't even be looking at this spot. Righties are still hitting him for a .378 SLG, .171 ISO, 9.5% Barrel%, and a 37.1% HardHit%. All of which are pretty moderate. Most of his home runs given up this season have come in the last four games, including most recently against the Yankees.

Goldschmidt went a bit cold in their recent series against the Red Sox, but it won't take him long before he gets back in a groove, and somebody he is extremely familiar with will help. Skubal primarily throws the Changeup and Four-Seamer, both of which Goldschmidt has hit well all season long.

So nice he did it twice 💥#RepBX pic.twitter.com/6g5XXdaUEE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 24, 2026

I don't normally take into account BvP all too often, but it's also not often we see this level of dominance against one pitcher. Look for Goldschmidt to make it his fifth home run against him.