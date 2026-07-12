July 12, 2026

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in Atlanta this weekend at EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400. This track was repaved and reconfigured prior to the 2022 season, going from a high-wear 1.5-mile traditional oval to now being a "pseudo"-speedway and drafting track. Atlanta has produced some incredible racing in this NextGen car, and...