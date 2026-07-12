July 12, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

The Sunday night race portion of the schedule continues on this weekend with the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. EchoPark (or more commonly still known as Atlanta) used to be a super-high tire wear 1.5-mile track, but after the 2021 season, they repaved and reconfigured it to turn it into a type of superspeedway....