👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Atlanta-2 (2026) NASCAR DraftKings Lineup Picks and Projections (Premium Content)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
William Byron - NASCAR DFS Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

The Sunday night race portion of the schedule continues on this weekend with the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. EchoPark (or more commonly still known as Atlanta) used to be a super-high tire wear 1.5-mile track, but after the 2021 season, they repaved and reconfigured it to turn it into a type of superspeedway....

Unlock RotoBaller Premium
This content is for premium members only. Gain access to our premium tools and expert advice from proven winners.
Or choose a sport

Already a premium member? Login here

RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/11/26)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 7/11
FAAB Bidding: Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 16